Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

SugarCube

1555 Blake St · (720) 573-2641
Location

1555 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 701 · Avail. Aug 21

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 905 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 909 sqft

Unit 803 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. Aug 1

$5,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. Aug 1

$6,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1767 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$4,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1308 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SugarCube.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
coffee bar
e-payments
green community
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
The SugarCube is the premier luxury apartment community in Denver, providing a five-star resort experience, complete with a full-service concierge, housekeeping and laundry service, health club & spa membership, and first-class location. Uninhibited opulence combined with unparalleled service. Internationally recognized for its design and quality, SugarCube delivers the highest quality living standard available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 Months, 9 Months, 12 Months, 12+ Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: none
Deposit: 1BR: $3000 2BR: $5000
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $1500 for 1BR $2000 for 2BR, $4000 for Penthouse
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: underground garage: 1 space included with lease additional space: $250/month (unreserved), $300/month (reserved) public parking for guests off hours parking permits available to residents: $75/month (access to public parking garage from 5pm-8am (M-F), all day weekends.
Storage Details: two story units come with a storage unit in unit, one story units come with additional storage located in the building

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SugarCube have any available units?
SugarCube has 10 units available starting at $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does SugarCube have?
Some of SugarCube's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SugarCube currently offering any rent specials?
SugarCube is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SugarCube pet-friendly?
Yes, SugarCube is pet friendly.
Does SugarCube offer parking?
Yes, SugarCube offers parking.
Does SugarCube have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SugarCube offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SugarCube have a pool?
Yes, SugarCube has a pool.
Does SugarCube have accessible units?
No, SugarCube does not have accessible units.
Does SugarCube have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SugarCube has units with dishwashers.
