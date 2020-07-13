Lease Length: 6 Months, 9 Months, 12 Months, 12+ MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: none
Deposit: 1BR: $3000 2BR: $5000
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $1500 for 1BR $2000 for 2BR, $4000 for Penthouse
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: underground garage: 1 space included with lease
additional space: $250/month (unreserved), $300/month (reserved)
public parking for guests
off hours parking permits available to residents: $75/month (access to public parking garage from 5pm-8am (M-F), all day weekends.
Storage Details: two story units come with a storage unit in unit, one story units come with additional storage located in the building