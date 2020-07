Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $150 per pet

fee: $150 per pet

limit: 2

rent: $30 per pet/month

restrictions: All pets are required to be spayed/neutered. All pets must have current veterinary and licensing records on file in the leasing office. otal combined pet weight must be 100 pounds or less. Due to concerns, the following bloodlines will not be allowed: Bull Terrier (Pit, Staffordshire, etc.), Rottweiler, Chow, Doberman Pincher, Presa Canario, American Bulldog, SharPei, or Wolf Hybrid or mixed breeds with these bloodlines. Agent reserves the right to investigate and deny unfamiliar breeds.

Dogs restrictions: Dogs must be one year or older.