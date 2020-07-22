Sloans Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging online portal smoke-free community

The brand-new apartments at Sloan’s Place were built with your happiness in mind. Our light-filled studios and 1 bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, gourmet electric kitchens, quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, and more.



But it doesn’t stop there. Sloan’s Place is just 2 blocks from its namesake, Sloan’s Lake, and you’re within walking distance to great eateries, stellar watering holes, a Colorado-famous ice cream outpost, a cinema/beer/food paradise, and plenty of other neighborhood amenities sure to put a smile on your face. And make sure to bring your four-legged friend along as we are a pet-friendly community.



Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC