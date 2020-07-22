All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Sloans Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Sloans Place
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:18 AM

Sloans Place

1540 Sheridan Boulevard ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1540 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80214
West Colfax

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,245

Studio · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,290

Studio · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sloans Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
online portal
smoke-free community
The brand-new apartments at Sloan’s Place were built with your happiness in mind. Our light-filled studios and 1 bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, gourmet electric kitchens, quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, and more.

But it doesn’t stop there. Sloan’s Place is just 2 blocks from its namesake, Sloan’s Lake, and you’re within walking distance to great eateries, stellar watering holes, a Colorado-famous ice cream outpost, a cinema/beer/food paradise, and plenty of other neighborhood amenities sure to put a smile on your face. And make sure to bring your four-legged friend along as we are a pet-friendly community.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45/person
Deposit: $400 studio; $500 1 bedrom
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/monthly
restrictions: 35 lbs max each, Restrictions, please ask.
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sloans Place have any available units?
Sloans Place has 3 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Sloans Place have?
Some of Sloans Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sloans Place currently offering any rent specials?
Sloans Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sloans Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Sloans Place is pet friendly.
Does Sloans Place offer parking?
Yes, Sloans Place offers parking.
Does Sloans Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sloans Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sloans Place have a pool?
No, Sloans Place does not have a pool.
Does Sloans Place have accessible units?
No, Sloans Place does not have accessible units.
Does Sloans Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sloans Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Sloans Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDenver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Apartments
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity