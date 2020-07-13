All apartments in Denver
Premier Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Premier Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
2200 Market St · (720) 571-1831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 Market St, Denver, CO 80205
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,617

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 722 · Avail. now

$1,647

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,677

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 414 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,044

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit 342 · Avail. Oct 23

$2,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 542 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,074

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Premier Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
green community
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Premier Lofts in Denver, CO. The beautiful artwork displayed throughout the building by local artists embraces the heart of this community, yet a spectrum of choices for shopping, entertainment, dining and other activities await you in our 10,000 square feet of retail space at ground level. Our convenient location in the Historic Ballpark Neighborhood puts you exactly where you want to be. Come home to Premier Lofts where you'll find the apartment home that's perfect for you. Thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, our expansive floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient and stunningly appointed amenities including oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, ceramic tile floors, and built-in wine racks. At Premier Lofts, we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. Enjoy the peaceful landscaped courtyard with water wall, incredible mountain and city views, fitness center, state-of-the-art surround sound movie theater, and 3200 square foot rooftop deck with outdoor flat screen TV, XM and IPOD station, hot tub, fireplace and gas grill overlooking Coors Field. Tour our photo gallery and see why Premier Lofts is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (based on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking garage: $75/month first space; $125/month per additional space.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50-$80/month based on size

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Premier Lofts have any available units?
Premier Lofts has 13 units available starting at $1,617 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Premier Lofts have?
Some of Premier Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Premier Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Premier Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Premier Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Premier Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Premier Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Premier Lofts offers parking.
Does Premier Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Premier Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Premier Lofts have a pool?
No, Premier Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Premier Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Premier Lofts has accessible units.
Does Premier Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Premier Lofts has units with dishwashers.
