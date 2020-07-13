Amenities

Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Premier Lofts in Denver, CO. The beautiful artwork displayed throughout the building by local artists embraces the heart of this community, yet a spectrum of choices for shopping, entertainment, dining and other activities await you in our 10,000 square feet of retail space at ground level. Our convenient location in the Historic Ballpark Neighborhood puts you exactly where you want to be. Come home to Premier Lofts where you'll find the apartment home that's perfect for you. Thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, our expansive floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient and stunningly appointed amenities including oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, ceramic tile floors, and built-in wine racks. At Premier Lofts, we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. Enjoy the peaceful landscaped courtyard with water wall, incredible mountain and city views, fitness center, state-of-the-art surround sound movie theater, and 3200 square foot rooftop deck with outdoor flat screen TV, XM and IPOD station, hot tub, fireplace and gas grill overlooking Coors Field. Tour our photo gallery and see why Premier Lofts is the perfect place to call home!