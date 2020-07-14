All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
Platform at Union Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Platform at Union Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Platform at Union Station

1650 Wewatta St · (256) 305-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2001 · Avail. now

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1808 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 825 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1505 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 703 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 1403 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Platform at Union Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
pool table
valet service
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today!

1 Month Free Rent on Available Homes!

Live in a brand new Studio, One-bedroom, Two-bedroom, and Penthouse Luxury Apartment Home in Union Station, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Downtown Denver. Platform Apartment at Union Station is moments away from the highly anticipated Whole Foods and King Soopers, along with hotspot restaurants and shops. LoHi, RiNo, Ballpark neighborhoods are just minutes away. Whether you're walking, biking, or commuting by light rail or train, our location is one of the best in Downtown Denver. Let us spoil you with our vast array of amenities. Yoga, concierge services, resident lounge and gaming area, cyber and coffee lounge and more. Inside your apartment, you'll appreciate the 9+foot ceilings, oversized windows, walk-in closets, plank flooring, full-size washer and dryers...just a sampling of our offerings. We would love to tell you

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $175/month. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Platform at Union Station have any available units?
Platform at Union Station has 32 units available starting at $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Platform at Union Station have?
Some of Platform at Union Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Platform at Union Station currently offering any rent specials?
Platform at Union Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Platform at Union Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Platform at Union Station is pet friendly.
Does Platform at Union Station offer parking?
Yes, Platform at Union Station offers parking.
Does Platform at Union Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Platform at Union Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Platform at Union Station have a pool?
Yes, Platform at Union Station has a pool.
Does Platform at Union Station have accessible units?
Yes, Platform at Union Station has accessible units.
Does Platform at Union Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Platform at Union Station has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University