Platform at Union Station.

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet fireplace oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe lobby pool table valet service

We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today!



1 Month Free Rent on Available Homes!



Live in a brand new Studio, One-bedroom, Two-bedroom, and Penthouse Luxury Apartment Home in Union Station, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Downtown Denver. Platform Apartment at Union Station is moments away from the highly anticipated Whole Foods and King Soopers, along with hotspot restaurants and shops. LoHi, RiNo, Ballpark neighborhoods are just minutes away. Whether you're walking, biking, or commuting by light rail or train, our location is one of the best in Downtown Denver. Let us spoil you with our vast array of amenities. Yoga, concierge services, resident lounge and gaming area, cyber and coffee lounge and more. Inside your apartment, you'll appreciate the 9+foot ceilings, oversized windows, walk-in closets, plank flooring, full-size washer and dryers...just a sampling of our offerings. We would love to tell you