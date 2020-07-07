Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome to Patina, where youll find surfaces transformed, not with age, but with beautiful metals, glass and colors. Each of Patinas completely renovated 1-bedroom apartments is a corner unit, which means your space is infused with lots of natural light (artists take note). Layer in rustic-looking designer floors, copper-colored accent walls, modern glass tiles, granite countertops, and an entertainment-worthy kitchen, and youve got an apartment worth bragging about. Every kitchen features stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The granite-dining counter serves double-duty as an eat-in breakfast spot, or an area from which to serve your culinary creations.



Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC