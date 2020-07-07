All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Patina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Patina
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Patina

65 Ogden St · (424) 347-1744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

65 Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 534 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 534 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 534 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Patina.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome to Patina, where youll find surfaces transformed, not with age, but with beautiful metals, glass and colors. Each of Patinas completely renovated 1-bedroom apartments is a corner unit, which means your space is infused with lots of natural light (artists take note). Layer in rustic-looking designer floors, copper-colored accent walls, modern glass tiles, granite countertops, and an entertainment-worthy kitchen, and youve got an apartment worth bragging about. Every kitchen features stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The granite-dining counter serves double-duty as an eat-in breakfast spot, or an area from which to serve your culinary creations.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Patina have any available units?
Patina has 3 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Patina have?
Some of Patina's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Patina currently offering any rent specials?
Patina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Patina pet-friendly?
Yes, Patina is pet friendly.
Does Patina offer parking?
Yes, Patina offers parking.
Does Patina have units with washers and dryers?
No, Patina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Patina have a pool?
No, Patina does not have a pool.
Does Patina have accessible units?
No, Patina does not have accessible units.
Does Patina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Patina has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Patina?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Liongate
90 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity