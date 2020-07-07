Amenities
Welcome to Patina, where youll find surfaces transformed, not with age, but with beautiful metals, glass and colors. Each of Patinas completely renovated 1-bedroom apartments is a corner unit, which means your space is infused with lots of natural light (artists take note). Layer in rustic-looking designer floors, copper-colored accent walls, modern glass tiles, granite countertops, and an entertainment-worthy kitchen, and youve got an apartment worth bragging about. Every kitchen features stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The granite-dining counter serves double-duty as an eat-in breakfast spot, or an area from which to serve your culinary creations.
Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC