Amenities

nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging coffee bar courtyard internet cafe elevator pool 24hr gym bike storage internet access game room key fob access nest technology package receiving

HEART OF UPTOWN Located in the heart of uptown, when you call Park 17 home, you've just made the best of the city your front yard. Step out the door for direct access to the thriving Restaurant Row, lined with cafes, pubs, bars, entertainment, and upscale dining. Head to nearby City Park or the Denver Zoo, all so close you will feel connected to it all.