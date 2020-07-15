Mercantile Square Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Mercantile Housing is located at 1590 Wynkoop Street Denver, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Mercantile Housing offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 460 to 1200 sq. ft. Amenities include Cable Ready, Controlled Access/Gated, Dishwasher, Disposal, High Ceilings and more. Property is located in the 80202 ZIP code. For more details, use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.