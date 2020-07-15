All apartments in Denver
Mercantile Square Lofts
Mercantile Square Lofts

1590 Wynkoop St · (442) 222-3647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 Month Free!
Rent Special
1 Month Free
Location

1590 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 430 · Avail. now

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 620 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 600 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mercantile Square Lofts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Mercantile Housing is located at 1590 Wynkoop Street Denver, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Mercantile Housing offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 460 to 1200 sq. ft. Amenities include Cable Ready, Controlled Access/Gated, Dishwasher, Disposal, High Ceilings and more. Property is located in the 80202 ZIP code. For more details, use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: All breeds accepted except pit bulls - no weight limit!
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: All breeds accepted except pit bulls - no weight limit
Parking Details: . .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mercantile Square Lofts have any available units?
Mercantile Square Lofts has 4 units available starting at $1,089 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Mercantile Square Lofts have?
Some of Mercantile Square Lofts's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mercantile Square Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Mercantile Square Lofts is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free!
Is Mercantile Square Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Mercantile Square Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Mercantile Square Lofts offer parking?
No, Mercantile Square Lofts does not offer parking.
Does Mercantile Square Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mercantile Square Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mercantile Square Lofts have a pool?
No, Mercantile Square Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Mercantile Square Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Mercantile Square Lofts has accessible units.
Does Mercantile Square Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mercantile Square Lofts has units with dishwashers.
