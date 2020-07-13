All apartments in Denver
Lumina Apartments

3234 Navajo St · (720) 580-6961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3234 Navajo St, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lumina Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
range
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
community garden
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Lumina is located in LoHi, one of Denver's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. LoHi sits right next to Downtown and is packed with Denver's best restaurants, bars and boutiques. Our floor plans range in size and shape but, they all offer high class surroundings.The apartment units are built around a spectacular, sky-lit atrium where four floors of mezzanine unit entries overlook a plant filled garden. We offer a self service bike shop if you're in need of a quick tune-up, a convenient on-site Fitness Facility, as well as a Community Room! Lumina also boasts spectacular views of Downtown and is equipped with several workstations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $18 per applcant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lumina Apartments have any available units?
Lumina Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Lumina Apartments have?
Some of Lumina Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lumina Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lumina Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lumina Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lumina Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lumina Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lumina Apartments offers parking.
Does Lumina Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lumina Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lumina Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lumina Apartments has a pool.
Does Lumina Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lumina Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lumina Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lumina Apartments has units with dishwashers.

