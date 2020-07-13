Lumina Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave range hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool pet friendly bike storage business center community garden e-payments hot tub internet access lobby

Lumina is located in LoHi, one of Denver's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. LoHi sits right next to Downtown and is packed with Denver's best restaurants, bars and boutiques. Our floor plans range in size and shape but, they all offer high class surroundings.The apartment units are built around a spectacular, sky-lit atrium where four floors of mezzanine unit entries overlook a plant filled garden. We offer a self service bike shop if you're in need of a quick tune-up, a convenient on-site Fitness Facility, as well as a Community Room! Lumina also boasts spectacular views of Downtown and is equipped with several workstations.