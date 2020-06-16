All apartments in Denver
LP1 Research - #297

1441 Central Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1441 Central Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Third Floor Corner Unit with all the sunlight and windows!

Amazing Condo just listed on Friday Jan 24 and will go fast!! Includes 2 parking places and a storage unit on the same floor. I am a licensed real estate agent and about to list it on Zillow/MLS/and everything else after professional pics next week. I am happy to show it this weekend anytime however. It has two nice size bedrooms. A giant open eating and living area with views of the Mountains and City. You will get sunrises sunsets and firework views not to mention it is waling distance to Linger, Avanti, Recess, Little Man, Downtown and much more. Did I mention that the hot tub is 24 hours? Please text or call me to check it out....

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1441-central-st-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-311/86ed25ae-59d1-4a37-ae4e-12a64594f44d

(RLNE5477521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #297 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #297 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is LP1 Research - #297 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #297 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #297 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #297 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does LP1 Research - #297 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #297 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #297 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #297 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #297 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #297 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #297 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #297 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #297 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #297 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #297 have units with air conditioning?
No, LP1 Research - #297 does not have units with air conditioning.
