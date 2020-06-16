LP1 Research - #297

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub

Third Floor Corner Unit with all the sunlight and windows!



Amazing Condo just listed on Friday Jan 24 and will go fast!! Includes 2 parking places and a storage unit on the same floor. I am a licensed real estate agent and about to list it on Zillow/MLS/and everything else after professional pics next week. I am happy to show it this weekend anytime however. It has two nice size bedrooms. A giant open eating and living area with views of the Mountains and City. You will get sunrises sunsets and firework views not to mention it is waling distance to Linger, Avanti, Recess, Little Man, Downtown and much more. Did I mention that the hot tub is 24 hours? Please text or call me to check it out....



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1441-central-st-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-311/86ed25ae-59d1-4a37-ae4e-12a64594f44d



