All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Liongate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Liongate
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:04 PM

Liongate

90 Corona St · (443) 764-8437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

90 Corona St, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1105 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 808 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liongate.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
piano room
pool table
sauna
shuffle board
The Liongate blends the excitement of living in distinctive Denver apartments with the community of a small town. Liongate is a unique high-rise that gives its residents spacious apartments that truly do feel like a home. Whether you’re looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Denver or 2 bedroom apartments in Denver, the Liongate has options for you. The Liongate draws families and singles of all lifestyles because of its location in the heart of Denver and its emphasis on community. Located just north of Washington Park and a block west of the Denver Country Club, the Liongate allows you to access everything Denver has to offer: shop at the Cherry Creek Mall, dine at one of the many excellent restaurants in the area, take a walk or a ride on the Cherry Creek bike path, or stroll through Washington Park. The Liongate’s location and reasonable price for its apartments separate it from many other properties in Denver. The Liongate fosters a nurturing and cohesive community as well. Management hosts summer and Christmas parties for residents, making it easy to make friends and feel at home within the Liongate. Of the many downtown Denver apartments, the Liongate offers residents what others cannot: a neighborhood feel right in the building itself. Residents here enjoy all the benefits of apartments in downtown Denver without losing the connection of a true neighborhood and community. With expansive apartments and excellent building amenities, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation right in your own living room. You can enjoy the magnificent mountain views from your balcony or enjoy a night on the town with friends. Liongate gives you the benefits of living downtown without the price. Liongate is the quintessential Denver apartment for those staying awhile and building a community around them.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Underground garage: $80/month per space; Outside parking lot: $50/month per space.
Storage Details: Attached storage unit: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Liongate have any available units?
Liongate has 5 units available starting at $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Liongate have?
Some of Liongate's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liongate currently offering any rent specials?
Liongate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liongate pet-friendly?
No, Liongate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Liongate offer parking?
Yes, Liongate offers parking.
Does Liongate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Liongate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Liongate have a pool?
Yes, Liongate has a pool.
Does Liongate have accessible units?
Yes, Liongate has accessible units.
Does Liongate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Liongate has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Liongate?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity