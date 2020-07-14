Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments game room guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby package receiving piano room pool table sauna shuffle board

The Liongate blends the excitement of living in distinctive Denver apartments with the community of a small town. Liongate is a unique high-rise that gives its residents spacious apartments that truly do feel like a home. Whether you’re looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Denver or 2 bedroom apartments in Denver, the Liongate has options for you. The Liongate draws families and singles of all lifestyles because of its location in the heart of Denver and its emphasis on community. Located just north of Washington Park and a block west of the Denver Country Club, the Liongate allows you to access everything Denver has to offer: shop at the Cherry Creek Mall, dine at one of the many excellent restaurants in the area, take a walk or a ride on the Cherry Creek bike path, or stroll through Washington Park. The Liongate’s location and reasonable price for its apartments separate it from many other properties in Denver. The Liongate fosters a nurturing and cohesive community as well. Management hosts summer and Christmas parties for residents, making it easy to make friends and feel at home within the Liongate. Of the many downtown Denver apartments, the Liongate offers residents what others cannot: a neighborhood feel right in the building itself. Residents here enjoy all the benefits of apartments in downtown Denver without losing the connection of a true neighborhood and community. With expansive apartments and excellent building amenities, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation right in your own living room. You can enjoy the magnificent mountain views from your balcony or enjoy a night on the town with friends. Liongate gives you the benefits of living downtown without the price. Liongate is the quintessential Denver apartment for those staying awhile and building a community around them.