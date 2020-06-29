Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage new construction cats allowed dogs allowed cc payments e-payments nest technology online portal smoke-free community

Fall in love with the art-adorned streets of RiNo at Lawrence 5. Brilliant newly constructed two-bedroom townhomes are accoutred with first-class amenities, including reserved garage parking, private patio and rooftop balcony, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Located in the iconic, culturally diverse Five Points neighborhood, residents will find an eclectic mix of local retail shops, bars, restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, parks and live music venues. Downtown is a short bike ride or walk -- but you may never want to leave the evocative streets and colorful alleys of RiNo.