All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Lawrence 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Lawrence 5
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:48 AM

Lawrence 5

3400 Lawrence Street · (205) 857-4551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3400 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1167 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit 1177 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit 1187 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lawrence 5.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
cc payments
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community
Fall in love with the art-adorned streets of RiNo at Lawrence 5. Brilliant newly constructed two-bedroom townhomes are accoutred with first-class amenities, including reserved garage parking, private patio and rooftop balcony, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Located in the iconic, culturally diverse Five Points neighborhood, residents will find an eclectic mix of local retail shops, bars, restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, parks and live music venues. Downtown is a short bike ride or walk -- but you may never want to leave the evocative streets and colorful alleys of RiNo.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $900
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lawrence 5 have any available units?
Lawrence 5 has 3 units available starting at $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Lawrence 5 have?
Some of Lawrence 5's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lawrence 5 currently offering any rent specials?
Lawrence 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lawrence 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, Lawrence 5 is pet friendly.
Does Lawrence 5 offer parking?
Yes, Lawrence 5 offers parking.
Does Lawrence 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lawrence 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lawrence 5 have a pool?
No, Lawrence 5 does not have a pool.
Does Lawrence 5 have accessible units?
No, Lawrence 5 does not have accessible units.
Does Lawrence 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lawrence 5 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Lawrence 5?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark at First Creek
18493 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80239
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDenver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Apartments
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity