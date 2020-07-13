Fielders Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed game room internet access pool table

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to Fielder’s Creek Apartments located in Englewood, Colorado. Your new pet-friendly home features newly renovated finishes including all new appliances, hardwood-style flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home washer and dryer. Coming soon, you will also enjoy new cabinets with granite-style countertops in kitchens and baths as well as brushed nickel plumbing, lighting and hardware.



In the community, you may also enjoy relaxing alongside our refreshing resort-style swimming pool, work up a sweat in our well-equipped fitness center or take your four-legged friend to our on-site bark park.



Located in the Foothills, east of the beautiful Front Range, Fielder’s Creek Apartments in Englewood is a great place to call home. Just a short distance away, you will find recreational activities, arts, and culture along with shops and restaurants galore. Call or visit today to learn more about how you can call our community