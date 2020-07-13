All apartments in Denver
Fielders Creek
Fielders Creek

3205 W Floyd Ave · (720) 410-9971
Location

3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E-305 · Avail. now

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit A-304 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit H-105 · Avail. now

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit I-202 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit F-201 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit E-208 · Avail. now

$1,727

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fielders Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
game room
internet access
pool table
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome home to Fielder’s Creek Apartments located in Englewood, Colorado. Your new pet-friendly home features newly renovated finishes including all new appliances, hardwood-style flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home washer and dryer. Coming soon, you will also enjoy new cabinets with granite-style countertops in kitchens and baths as well as brushed nickel plumbing, lighting and hardware.

In the community, you may also enjoy relaxing alongside our refreshing resort-style swimming pool, work up a sweat in our well-equipped fitness center or take your four-legged friend to our on-site bark park.

Located in the Foothills, east of the beautiful Front Range, Fielder’s Creek Apartments in Englewood is a great place to call home. Just a short distance away, you will find recreational activities, arts, and culture along with shops and restaurants galore. Call or visit today to learn more about how you can call our community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $295 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
restrictions: Cats must be spayed or neutered
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units (3x3): included in lease (in front of each front door)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fielders Creek have any available units?
Fielders Creek has 6 units available starting at $1,308 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Fielders Creek have?
Some of Fielders Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fielders Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Fielders Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fielders Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Fielders Creek is pet friendly.
Does Fielders Creek offer parking?
Yes, Fielders Creek offers parking.
Does Fielders Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fielders Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fielders Creek have a pool?
Yes, Fielders Creek has a pool.
Does Fielders Creek have accessible units?
No, Fielders Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Fielders Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fielders Creek has units with dishwashers.
