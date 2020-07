Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access key fob access pet friendly accessible elevator garage pool 24hr gym bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community guest suite hot tub internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Coda’s studio, one and two bedroom apartments are uniquely fashioned and perfectly placed to embrace the culture of Cherry Creek North. This LEED-GOLD registered and 100% smoke-free community is minutes from downtown Denver and offers convenient access to upscale shopping, high-end fashion and fine art galleries, all from the tree-lined and pedestrian friendly streets of the city. Outside lives the unique beat of Cherry Creek but inside, refined comfort and elegance is evident is every detail. Relax after a morning yoga session or host a dinner party on the rooftop deck where you’ll have panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains and Denver skyline. Enjoy year round swimming and our community lounge complete with chef’s kitchen and outdoor grills. Did we mention the pet spa for your furry friends and the electric vehicle charging stations? We’ve got you covered at Coda, so come in and reserve your new home today! *Restrictions Apply