All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Captain Cook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Captain Cook
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

Captain Cook

1311 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1311 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Two Bedroom in Congress Park - Property Id: 151776

Looking for comfort and convenience in an updated urban apartment? You'll find both at 1311 Cook. On a street perfectly positioned between City Park and Capitol Hill in Congress Park, this Denver apartment building is right where you want to be.

Walk to the areas hippest restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment venues, or take a short drive to downtown Denver or Cherry Creek. We've got 40 light-filled one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in our vintage 1969 building on Cook Street, plus great residential amenities, including over 30 underground parking spaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151776
Property Id 151776

(RLNE5458810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Captain Cook have any available units?
Captain Cook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Captain Cook have?
Some of Captain Cook's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Captain Cook currently offering any rent specials?
Captain Cook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Captain Cook pet-friendly?
Yes, Captain Cook is pet friendly.
Does Captain Cook offer parking?
Yes, Captain Cook offers parking.
Does Captain Cook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Captain Cook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Captain Cook have a pool?
No, Captain Cook does not have a pool.
Does Captain Cook have accessible units?
No, Captain Cook does not have accessible units.
Does Captain Cook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Captain Cook has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University