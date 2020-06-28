Captain Cook

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Two Bedroom in Congress Park - Property Id: 151776



Looking for comfort and convenience in an updated urban apartment? You'll find both at 1311 Cook. On a street perfectly positioned between City Park and Capitol Hill in Congress Park, this Denver apartment building is right where you want to be.



Walk to the areas hippest restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment venues, or take a short drive to downtown Denver or Cherry Creek. We've got 40 light-filled one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in our vintage 1969 building on Cook Street, plus great residential amenities, including over 30 underground parking spaces.

