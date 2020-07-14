Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated carpet granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access online portal 24hr maintenance alarm system e-payments pool table

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come home to Camden Belleview Station and experience Denver's popular Denver Tech Center (DTC) neighborhood attractions. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes are complete with 9 to 11-foot ceilings, hardwood style flooring, walk-in closets, fireplaces and full-size washers and dryers. Apartments feature sleek, white shaker cabinets, white quartz countertops,gray subway tile backsplash, and USB outlets. Enjoy unique, resort-style amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center with TV's, outdoor fireside lounge, year-round pool and spa, bicycle rack area, and on-site recycling. Camden Belleview Station is pet-friendly, eco-friendly and adventure-friendly! Our location makes it easy to choose an afternoon in the city or on the slopes by a short walk to the RTD Light Rail station, access to I-25 and the ...