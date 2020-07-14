All apartments in Denver
Camden Belleview Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

Camden Belleview Station

Open Now until 6pm
6515 E Union Ave · (909) 219-9457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 148 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 133 · Avail. Oct 31

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 343 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 387 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 319 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,739

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Belleview Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
24hr maintenance
alarm system
e-payments
pool table
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come home to Camden Belleview Station and experience Denver's popular Denver Tech Center (DTC) neighborhood attractions. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes are complete with 9 to 11-foot ceilings, hardwood style flooring, walk-in closets, fireplaces and full-size washers and dryers. Apartments feature sleek, white shaker cabinets, white quartz countertops,gray subway tile backsplash, and USB outlets. Enjoy unique, resort-style amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center with TV's, outdoor fireside lounge, year-round pool and spa, bicycle rack area, and on-site recycling. Camden Belleview Station is pet-friendly, eco-friendly and adventure-friendly! Our location makes it easy to choose an afternoon in the city or on the slopes by a short walk to the RTD Light Rail station, access to I-25 and the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: $150
Additional: Cable and Internet $0, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: N/A
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Belleview Station have any available units?
Camden Belleview Station has 16 units available starting at $1,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Belleview Station have?
Some of Camden Belleview Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Belleview Station currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Belleview Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Belleview Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Belleview Station is pet friendly.
Does Camden Belleview Station offer parking?
Yes, Camden Belleview Station offers parking.
Does Camden Belleview Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Belleview Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Belleview Station have a pool?
Yes, Camden Belleview Station has a pool.
Does Camden Belleview Station have accessible units?
No, Camden Belleview Station does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Belleview Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Belleview Station has units with dishwashers.
