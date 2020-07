Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden courtyard parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking media room 24hr gym fire pit hot tub playground yoga

**WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Botanica Town Center has a floor plan designed for you, with newly remodeled interior options available. Our wide variety of Stapleton community amenities lets you make the most of every day, including thousands of acres of hiking and biking trails and parks. Take a short walk to The Green, where you can watch outdoor concerts, movies and theater. Pick up your groceries across the street at King Soopers. Savor delicious food close-by Etai's Bakery Cafe or The Berkshire. It's a great way to live. We know you'll love it here!