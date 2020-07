Alexan20th

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access package receiving yoga accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage conference room courtyard e-payments game room internet cafe lobby online portal pool table sauna smoke-free community trash valet

Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver. Your new home will be just steps from the 20th Street light rail station as well as all of downtown and Rino's bars, breweries, restaurants, and entertainment! When you aren't out on the town in one of the world's trendiest cities, you can enjoy world-class amenities right in your home. Our residents have access to a rooftop pool deck, al fresco kitchen, 24-hour gym, yoga studio, spin studio, dog spa, resident lounges, business center, private co-working spaces, electric car chargers, and so much more!Each brand new apartment home offers top of the line finishes and features. Choose between light and dark finish packages that include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, farmhouse sinks, vinyl woodlike flooring, app-controlled lighting, USB outlets, roller shades, and more.