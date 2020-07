Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher cable included carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access key fob access package receiving accessible elevator garage parking cats allowed business center car charging concierge conference room pool table yoga

Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.Nestled in this thriving urban area, residents enjoy proximity to Denver’s historic district, brewpubs, shops, light rail and Coors Field. Go for a short bike ride or walk with your dog, and you’ll find a variety of dining and entertainment options along the way. Learn more about our luxury apartments in Five Points by contacting us today!