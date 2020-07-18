All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9995 East Harvard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9995 East Harvard Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:40 AM

9995 East Harvard Avenue

9995 East Harvard Avenue · (303) 872-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9995 East Harvard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
pool
accessible
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
9995 E Harvard Avenue
Building L #155
To Set A Showing Online: https://showdigs.co/trs72
Ranch-Style Condo
3 beds
2 baths
1138 SF
1 reserved space

$1,895 Rent / $1,800 Deposit with 1 Year Lease Or Longer
All Utilities Are A Flat $200 A Month
To Set A Showing Online: https://showdigs.co/trs72
Call Or Text For Questions: 720-446-7368
$40 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
*** VOUCHERS ACCEPTED ***
*** NO SMOKING ***
*** NO PETS ALLOWED ***

Family room includes access to covered patio with privacy fencing by shady tree, providing a quiet place to sit outside as spring approaches. In-unit laundry puts an end to schlepping to the Laundromat.This main-floor unit has no stairs and is handicap accessible. 1 parking spot in lot. Community pool. Walking distance to bus and High Line Canal Trail. Easy walk to any number of businesses, for coffee and more, or a job. Minutes to parks and delicious eateries from around the world. Minutes to highways. A great choice for a single, couple, small family, or roommates!

New everything!
New interior doors
Door hardware
Baseboards
Paint
Flooring laminate and tile
New shower and trim
Toilets
Kitchen cabinets
Kitchen sink
Kitchen faucet
Garbage disposal
Can lights
Thermostat

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9995 East Harvard Avenue have any available units?
9995 East Harvard Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9995 East Harvard Avenue have?
Some of 9995 East Harvard Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9995 East Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9995 East Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9995 East Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9995 East Harvard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9995 East Harvard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9995 East Harvard Avenue offers parking.
Does 9995 East Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9995 East Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9995 East Harvard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9995 East Harvard Avenue has a pool.
Does 9995 East Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 9995 East Harvard Avenue has accessible units.
Does 9995 East Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9995 East Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9995 East Harvard Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity