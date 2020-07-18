9995 East Harvard Avenue

Amenities
9995 E Harvard Avenue
Building L #155
To Set A Showing Online: https://showdigs.co/trs72
Ranch-Style Condo
3 beds
2 baths
1138 SF
1 reserved space
$1,895 Rent / $1,800 Deposit with 1 Year Lease Or Longer
All Utilities Are A Flat $200 A Month
Call Or Text For Questions: 720-446-7368
$40 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
*** VOUCHERS ACCEPTED ***
*** NO SMOKING ***
*** NO PETS ALLOWED ***
Family room includes access to covered patio with privacy fencing by shady tree, providing a quiet place to sit outside as spring approaches. In-unit laundry puts an end to schlepping to the Laundromat.This main-floor unit has no stairs and is handicap accessible. 1 parking spot in lot. Community pool. Walking distance to bus and High Line Canal Trail. Easy walk to any number of businesses, for coffee and more, or a job. Minutes to parks and delicious eateries from around the world. Minutes to highways. A great choice for a single, couple, small family, or roommates!
New everything!
New interior doors
Door hardware
Baseboards
Paint
Flooring laminate and tile
New shower and trim
Toilets
Kitchen cabinets
Kitchen sink
Kitchen faucet
Garbage disposal
Can lights
Thermostat
Contact us to schedule a showing.