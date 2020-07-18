9995 East Harvard Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal parking pool accessible

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking pool

9995 E Harvard Avenue

Building L #155

To Set A Showing Online: https://showdigs.co/trs72

Ranch-Style Condo

3 beds

2 baths

1138 SF

1 reserved space



$1,895 Rent / $1,800 Deposit with 1 Year Lease Or Longer

All Utilities Are A Flat $200 A Month

To Set A Showing Online: https://showdigs.co/trs72

Call Or Text For Questions: 720-446-7368

$40 Application Fee for background check per person over 18

*** VOUCHERS ACCEPTED ***

*** NO SMOKING ***

*** NO PETS ALLOWED ***



Family room includes access to covered patio with privacy fencing by shady tree, providing a quiet place to sit outside as spring approaches. In-unit laundry puts an end to schlepping to the Laundromat.This main-floor unit has no stairs and is handicap accessible. 1 parking spot in lot. Community pool. Walking distance to bus and High Line Canal Trail. Easy walk to any number of businesses, for coffee and more, or a job. Minutes to parks and delicious eateries from around the world. Minutes to highways. A great choice for a single, couple, small family, or roommates!



New everything!

New interior doors

Door hardware

Baseboards

Paint

Flooring laminate and tile

New shower and trim

Toilets

Kitchen cabinets

Kitchen sink

Kitchen faucet

Garbage disposal

Can lights

Thermostat



Contact us to schedule a showing.