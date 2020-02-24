999 Pearl St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/928b87f0e4 ---- Modern 2-bedroom in prime Location, extremely fast WiFi, and much more! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 -Air Conditioning! -Gated Courtyard! -Easy Walk to Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, and King Soopers! -Stream Movies and More on the Ultra-fast WiFi! 999 Pearl Street 12-Month Lease $1450 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $600 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Thank you very much for your time and interest! RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * *approximate square footage *