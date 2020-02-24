All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

999 Pearl St

Location

999 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/928b87f0e4 ---- Modern 2-bedroom in prime Location, extremely fast WiFi, and much more! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 -Air Conditioning! -Gated Courtyard! -Easy Walk to Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, and King Soopers! -Stream Movies and More on the Ultra-fast WiFi! 999 Pearl Street 12-Month Lease $1450 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $600 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Thank you very much for your time and interest! RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * *approximate square footage * Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov's Park, Governer's Park, Govnr's Park, Governor's Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Pearl St have any available units?
999 Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 Pearl St have?
Some of 999 Pearl St's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
999 Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Pearl St pet-friendly?
No, 999 Pearl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 999 Pearl St offer parking?
No, 999 Pearl St does not offer parking.
Does 999 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Pearl St have a pool?
No, 999 Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 999 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 999 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 999 Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.
