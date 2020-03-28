All apartments in Denver
9985 E 59th Ave

9985 E 59th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9985 E 59th Ave, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9985 E 59th Ave Available 09/19/19 New 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse Main Floor Master Stapleton w/ Finished Basement - Bright New 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhouse in Stapleton. Main Floor Master Suite, Open Living Space, High Ceiling, Fenced Back Yard, Stainless Appliances, Finished Basement with Bedroom and Full Bath. Granite Counters, Pendant Lighting, Gas Fireplace, Washer and Dryer Included, Garage, Stapleton Northfield. Lots of Parks. Brand New Area 2019.
Pets Ok. Call for Details.
New Appliances installed after photos.

(RLNE5132765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9985 E 59th Ave have any available units?
9985 E 59th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9985 E 59th Ave have?
Some of 9985 E 59th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9985 E 59th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9985 E 59th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9985 E 59th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9985 E 59th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9985 E 59th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9985 E 59th Ave offers parking.
Does 9985 E 59th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9985 E 59th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9985 E 59th Ave have a pool?
No, 9985 E 59th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9985 E 59th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9985 E 59th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9985 E 59th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9985 E 59th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
