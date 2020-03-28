Amenities

9985 E 59th Ave Available 09/19/19 New 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse Main Floor Master Stapleton w/ Finished Basement - Bright New 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhouse in Stapleton. Main Floor Master Suite, Open Living Space, High Ceiling, Fenced Back Yard, Stainless Appliances, Finished Basement with Bedroom and Full Bath. Granite Counters, Pendant Lighting, Gas Fireplace, Washer and Dryer Included, Garage, Stapleton Northfield. Lots of Parks. Brand New Area 2019.

Pets Ok. Call for Details.

New Appliances installed after photos.



