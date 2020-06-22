Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/34b34f1028 ---- *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Huge One Bedroom Apartment In Prime Location With HARDWOOD FLOORS! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 995 Corona Street Lease Term - 12 Months Rent - $1,100.00 Per Month Utility Fee - $50.00 Per Month (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric) Security Deposit - $400.00* Application Fee - $45.00 (Per Adult, Non-Refundable) Dog OR Cats Welcome; -150.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40.00 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (One Dog Up to 50lbs Accepted.) OR -$100.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30.00 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (Per Pet. Up to Two Cats Allowed.) ?QUALIFICATIONS? - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Beautiful One Bedroom With Hardwood Floors One Bedroom Apartment 995 Corona Street Denver, Colorado 80218 Approximately 500 Sq Ft. - Centrally Located - On-Site Laundry - Electric Included - Street Parking - Secured Entrance - Dogs and Cats Welcome - Large Windows Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Coordinator leasing@rio-realestate.com 303-733-0487