Denver, CO
995 Corona Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

995 Corona Street

995 North Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

995 North Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/34b34f1028 ---- *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Huge One Bedroom Apartment In Prime Location With HARDWOOD FLOORS! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 995 Corona Street Lease Term - 12 Months Rent - $1,100.00 Per Month Utility Fee - $50.00 Per Month (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric) Security Deposit - $400.00* Application Fee - $45.00 (Per Adult, Non-Refundable) Dog OR Cats Welcome; -150.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40.00 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (One Dog Up to 50lbs Accepted.) OR -$100.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30.00 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (Per Pet. Up to Two Cats Allowed.) ?QUALIFICATIONS? - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Beautiful One Bedroom With Hardwood Floors One Bedroom Apartment 995 Corona Street Denver, Colorado 80218 Approximately 500 Sq Ft. - Centrally Located - On-Site Laundry - Electric Included - Street Parking - Secured Entrance - Dogs and Cats Welcome - Large Windows Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Coordinator leasing@rio-realestate.com 303-733-0487

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Corona Street have any available units?
995 Corona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 Corona Street have?
Some of 995 Corona Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Corona Street currently offering any rent specials?
995 Corona Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Corona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 995 Corona Street is pet friendly.
Does 995 Corona Street offer parking?
No, 995 Corona Street does not offer parking.
Does 995 Corona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 995 Corona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Corona Street have a pool?
No, 995 Corona Street does not have a pool.
Does 995 Corona Street have accessible units?
No, 995 Corona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Corona Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 995 Corona Street does not have units with dishwashers.
