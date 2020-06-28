All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 986 Albion St S2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
986 Albion St S2
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

986 Albion St S2

986 Albion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

986 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Stylish Denver Studio - Property Id: 145366

Theo Luxury Residences are situated on the former campus of the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, where scientist Theodore Puck was a pioneer of genetics. Today, experience your own sense of discovery as a resident of Theo. With all the amenities you could possibly dream of, and surrounded by all the conveniences you could ask for, Theo is indeed a life-changing discovery.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145366p
Property Id 145366

(RLNE5078919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 986 Albion St S2 have any available units?
986 Albion St S2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 986 Albion St S2 have?
Some of 986 Albion St S2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 986 Albion St S2 currently offering any rent specials?
986 Albion St S2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 Albion St S2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 986 Albion St S2 is pet friendly.
Does 986 Albion St S2 offer parking?
No, 986 Albion St S2 does not offer parking.
Does 986 Albion St S2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 986 Albion St S2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 Albion St S2 have a pool?
No, 986 Albion St S2 does not have a pool.
Does 986 Albion St S2 have accessible units?
No, 986 Albion St S2 does not have accessible units.
Does 986 Albion St S2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 986 Albion St S2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University