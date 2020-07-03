All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

975 Washington Street

975 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

975 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b789269058 ---- SUNNY AND SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 1BR APARTMENT! HARDWOOD FLOORS! FREE WIFI! CALL TODAY! CONTACT US RIO REAL ESTATE Leasing Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com -Endless Vintage Charm! -Lots of Natural Light! -Easy Walk to Over 4 Major Grocery Stores! -Laundry Onsite! 975 Washington Street #9 12-Month Lease $1100 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Thank you very much for your time and interest! CONTACT US RIO REAL ESTATE Leasing Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (975 Washington #9). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted.Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * **Square Footage is Approximate Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 Washington Street have any available units?
975 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 Washington Street have?
Some of 975 Washington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
975 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 975 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 975 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 975 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 975 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 975 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 975 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 975 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 975 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 975 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.

