975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

High-end LUXURY Condo ~ the BEAUVALLON, with its EUROPEAN FLARE, is one of the most PRESTIGIOUS Communities in Denver ~ you will Love the 5th-floor OUTDOOR OASIS with its Beautiful POOL, European GARDENS, Picnic Areas, HOT TUB and City/ Mountain VIEWS.



This GORGEOUS 2-bed, 2-bath Condo faces WEST with MOUNTAIN and CITY VIEWS from the oversized Balcony ~ Gorgeous Wood Floors, Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Suite with Jetted Tub ~ Full Size Washer/ Dryer in unit ~ FREE Heat, AC, Water, Trash ~ One Secure Garage Space (included) conveniently located on the same floor (extra spaces available) ~ extra Storage Unit ~ SECURITY Building with on-site Concierge ~ Sorry no pets.



Residents get Discounted Memberships for MATRIX, a World-Class Spa and Fitness Center ~ convenient Ground-level Retail includes Restaurants, Coffee and more ~ DOWNTOWN DENVER is your PLAYGROUND ~ Walk to Shops, Restaurants, Museums, Clubs, South Broadway Entertainment District and more ~ Easy Access to EVERYTHING!



Link to the Matrix gym/spa:

https://matrixfitnessandspa.com/#gym



LOCATION: 975 N Lincoln St #4D-North Tower

AVAILABLE: August 10

RENT: $2,295 per month - which INCLUDES Heat/ AC/ HOA and ALL Amenities.

DEPOSIT: $2,295

LEASE TERM: 12 or 24 Months

(no pets, no smoking, no pot)



For a Showing email Paul at Investor's Realty at ptheobold@irdenver.com



www.irdenver.com



...