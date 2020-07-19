All apartments in Denver
975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N

975 Lincoln Street · (303) 618-6378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

975 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
High-end LUXURY Condo ~ the BEAUVALLON, with its EUROPEAN FLARE, is one of the most PRESTIGIOUS Communities in Denver ~ you will Love the 5th-floor OUTDOOR OASIS with its Beautiful POOL, European GARDENS, Picnic Areas, HOT TUB and City/ Mountain VIEWS.

This GORGEOUS 2-bed, 2-bath Condo faces WEST with MOUNTAIN and CITY VIEWS from the oversized Balcony ~ Gorgeous Wood Floors, Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Suite with Jetted Tub ~ Full Size Washer/ Dryer in unit ~ FREE Heat, AC, Water, Trash ~ One Secure Garage Space (included) conveniently located on the same floor (extra spaces available) ~ extra Storage Unit ~ SECURITY Building with on-site Concierge ~ Sorry no pets.

Residents get Discounted Memberships for MATRIX, a World-Class Spa and Fitness Center ~ convenient Ground-level Retail includes Restaurants, Coffee and more ~ DOWNTOWN DENVER is your PLAYGROUND ~ Walk to Shops, Restaurants, Museums, Clubs, South Broadway Entertainment District and more ~ Easy Access to EVERYTHING!

Link to the Matrix gym/spa:
https://matrixfitnessandspa.com/#gym

LOCATION: 975 N Lincoln St #4D-North Tower
AVAILABLE: August 10
RENT: $2,295 per month - which INCLUDES Heat/ AC/ HOA and ALL Amenities.
DEPOSIT: $2,295
LEASE TERM: 12 or 24 Months
(no pets, no smoking, no pot)

For a Showing email Paul at Investor's Realty at ptheobold@irdenver.com

www.irdenver.com

...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have any available units?
975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have?
Some of 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N currently offering any rent specials?
975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N pet-friendly?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N is pet friendly.
Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N offer parking?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N offers parking.
Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have a pool?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N has a pool.
Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have accessible units?
No, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N does not have accessible units.
Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N has units with dishwashers.
