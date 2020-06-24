9734 th Street

Amenities
1 Bedroom/1 Bath 19th Floor, Professionally Decorated Condo
Beautiful downtown views
Upgraded kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances
Upgraded Cherry Cabinets
New Tiled Floors in Kitchen with Granite Countertops
Extended Kitchen Table with Matching Granite Countertop
New Flat Screen TV in Living Room with Expanded Basic Cable
Sleeper Sofa in Living Room
New Desk with Wireless High-Speed Internet
Unlimited Domestic Long Distance
King Bed with Upgraded Pillow Top Mattress
Flat-screen TV In Bedroom
Fitness Center (24 Hours)
Outdoor Pool with 2 Sundecks
Business Center
24 Hour Front Desk Service
Attached Garage Parking