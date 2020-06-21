9700 East Iliff Avenue ·

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1862665.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,138 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups, and access to the community pool and clubhouse. Parking for this property is a carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Babi Yar Park. Also nearby are Olive Garden, Ross, Hooters, Target, The Gardens on Havana, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-25.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, electric, gas, trash.



