Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

9700 East Iliff Avenue

9700 East Iliff Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9700 East Iliff Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt G67 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1862665.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,138 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups, and access to the community pool and clubhouse. Parking for this property is a carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Babi Yar Park. Also nearby are Olive Garden, Ross, Hooters, Target, The Gardens on Havana, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-25.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, electric, gas, trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1862665.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9700 East Iliff Avenue have any available units?
9700 East Iliff Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9700 East Iliff Avenue have?
Some of 9700 East Iliff Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9700 East Iliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9700 East Iliff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 East Iliff Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9700 East Iliff Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9700 East Iliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9700 East Iliff Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9700 East Iliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9700 East Iliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 East Iliff Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9700 East Iliff Avenue has a pool.
Does 9700 East Iliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9700 East Iliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 East Iliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9700 East Iliff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
