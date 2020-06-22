960 S. Locust St.

Amenities

To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!



Available March 8th! Is this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver, near Monaco Parkway and Leetsdale Drive.



This 1,630 sq. ft condo comes with a living room, family room, a dining room,, a spacious deck, and an attached 1-car garage! The large kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, electric range, microwave and dishwasher. Unit includes washer/ dryer! There\'s a gas-burning fireplace to keep you cozy on frigid nights, and central AC for those hot summer days!



Rent is $1,795.00 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,795.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



