Last updated March 27 2019

960 S. Locust St.

960 South Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

960 South Locust Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f1a2310c0 ----
To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!

Available March 8th! Is this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver, near Monaco Parkway and Leetsdale Drive.

This 1,630 sq. ft condo comes with a living room, family room, a dining room,, a spacious deck, and an attached 1-car garage! The large kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, electric range, microwave and dishwasher. Unit includes washer/ dryer! There\'s a gas-burning fireplace to keep you cozy on frigid nights, and central AC for those hot summer days!

Rent is $1,795.00 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,795.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 S. Locust St. have any available units?
960 S. Locust St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 S. Locust St. have?
Some of 960 S. Locust St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 S. Locust St. currently offering any rent specials?
960 S. Locust St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 S. Locust St. pet-friendly?
No, 960 S. Locust St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 960 S. Locust St. offer parking?
Yes, 960 S. Locust St. does offer parking.
Does 960 S. Locust St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 S. Locust St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 S. Locust St. have a pool?
No, 960 S. Locust St. does not have a pool.
Does 960 S. Locust St. have accessible units?
No, 960 S. Locust St. does not have accessible units.
Does 960 S. Locust St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 S. Locust St. has units with dishwashers.
