Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

957 S. Gaylord Street Available 08/01/20 Incredible Wash Park Home - Charming bungalow in Washington Park. A sunny enclosed front porch greets you. Inside has been completely updated while maintaining much of the original architectural detail. There are soaring ceilings accented by crown molding w/ picture rail, original gas insert in the living room fireplace, and new windows to mimic the old plus gleaming walnut floors. Spacious kitchen features exposed brick, ample cabinetry, granite & marble counters, & stainless appliances. The master suite is flooded with natural light and offers ample closets/storage & ensuite w/ clawfoot tub. A secondary bedroom and updated bath complete the main floor. The basement includes a bedroom, sizeable family room, laundry, & flex space. Serene back yard ideal for entertaining boasts a pergola-topped patio/walkway, trex deck, covered patio, brick garden beds, tranquil water fountain, and brick pavers throughout. Prime location with Historic Old South Gaylord & the Park nearby!



(RLNE5891201)