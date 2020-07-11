All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 957 S. Gaylord Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
957 S. Gaylord Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

957 S. Gaylord Street

957 South Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Wash Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

957 South Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
957 S. Gaylord Street Available 08/01/20 Incredible Wash Park Home - Charming bungalow in Washington Park. A sunny enclosed front porch greets you. Inside has been completely updated while maintaining much of the original architectural detail. There are soaring ceilings accented by crown molding w/ picture rail, original gas insert in the living room fireplace, and new windows to mimic the old plus gleaming walnut floors. Spacious kitchen features exposed brick, ample cabinetry, granite & marble counters, & stainless appliances. The master suite is flooded with natural light and offers ample closets/storage & ensuite w/ clawfoot tub. A secondary bedroom and updated bath complete the main floor. The basement includes a bedroom, sizeable family room, laundry, & flex space. Serene back yard ideal for entertaining boasts a pergola-topped patio/walkway, trex deck, covered patio, brick garden beds, tranquil water fountain, and brick pavers throughout. Prime location with Historic Old South Gaylord & the Park nearby!

(RLNE5891201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 S. Gaylord Street have any available units?
957 S. Gaylord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 S. Gaylord Street have?
Some of 957 S. Gaylord Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 S. Gaylord Street currently offering any rent specials?
957 S. Gaylord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 S. Gaylord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 957 S. Gaylord Street is pet friendly.
Does 957 S. Gaylord Street offer parking?
No, 957 S. Gaylord Street does not offer parking.
Does 957 S. Gaylord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 957 S. Gaylord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 S. Gaylord Street have a pool?
No, 957 S. Gaylord Street does not have a pool.
Does 957 S. Gaylord Street have accessible units?
No, 957 S. Gaylord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 957 S. Gaylord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 957 S. Gaylord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University