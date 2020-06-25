9449 52nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Stapleton will welcome you with 2,830 square feet of living space!



The open floor plan offers light and bright family and dining rooms. The updated kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and quartz countertops. The upper level offers an oversized sun-filled master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and master bath, 2 additional large bedrooms with closet organizers, a full bath, and a convenient upper laundry room. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement which includes a rec room, 4th bedroom, and custom bathroom. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Spend quality time at the community pool. Within walking distance is Wicker Park. Also nearby are the Shops at Northfield Stapleton, outdoor festivals, a trail system that can easily take you to Stapleton's best amenities, Downtown Denver, DIA, Anschutz Medical Center, and so much more!



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information

Contact us to schedule a showing.