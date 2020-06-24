All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:07 AM

9441 W. Stanford Ave.

9441 West Stanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9441 West Stanford Avenue, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Renovated & Beautiful Home in The Coveted Marsten Neighborhood! Available Now!! - This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bath bi-level style home is Brand NEW & is in one of Denver's' most desirable areas.

The modern cabinets, countertops, and flooring enhance this open kitchen that is made for the chef in all of us!!

With new carpet & Hardwood plank flooring throughout, new countertops, new cabinetry, new picture windows, a large family room for entertaining or watching the game, a formal dining room, and a one car oversized garage- this home is ready for you to call home!

Sit in front of the new Gas fireplace and stay cozy on those cold Winter nights or just relax on your back patio ion the Spring & Summer and enjoy the views.

This home is surrounded by parks and everything great Denver has offer!! This great home also Huge fenced backyard that is perfect for those play dates or a barbecue and there is no home behind you, just the large park..

Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and parks.

Centrally located-You can get almost anywhere in Denver quickly due to its location. Close to the Mountains and the city!

If this sounds like a place to call home- call us today to schedule your showing!

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent.

To Schedule a Showing- Complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com. Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info! OR Text 303-525-0462.

If you need assistance please call 303-233-3976.

(RLNE4754958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9441 W. Stanford Ave. have any available units?
9441 W. Stanford Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9441 W. Stanford Ave. have?
Some of 9441 W. Stanford Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9441 W. Stanford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9441 W. Stanford Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9441 W. Stanford Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9441 W. Stanford Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9441 W. Stanford Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9441 W. Stanford Ave. offers parking.
Does 9441 W. Stanford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9441 W. Stanford Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9441 W. Stanford Ave. have a pool?
No, 9441 W. Stanford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9441 W. Stanford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9441 W. Stanford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9441 W. Stanford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9441 W. Stanford Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
