All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9418 E 58th Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9418 E 58th Dr.
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:44 AM

9418 E 58th Dr.

9418 East 58th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9418 East 58th Drive, Denver, CO 80022
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property presented by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Please call or text Kim to schedule a showing 303-548-0886

Like New, Popular, and Modern NextGen Loaded with Upgrades in Highly Desirable Wicker Park at Stapleton! The "main" home is beyond spectacular with big windows streaming in natural light, ample living, dining, and entertaining spaces, a truly gourmet chef's kitchen with slab granite counters, stainless appliance package with gas range and double ovens, an expansive deck, luxurious master suite featuring a luxury en-suite bath with dual slab granite vanity and soaking tub, and walk-in closets in every room. Stapleton is arguably the most sought after master planned community in the country, with 50+ parks, 38+ miles of trails, expansive open space, and top rated schools. Available August 1, 2019

* $3,395.00/month
* 4 bedroom
* 3.5 Bath
* Gas Fireplace
* A/C
* Deck
* 3 Car Garage
* Washer/Dryer
* Pets: Dogs Only. Subject to owner approval. No aggressive breeds. *
* Additional fees apply.

Requirements: Combined monthly income 2.5x rent. Credit score of 620+. Clean rental history. No section 8. $3,395.00/mo with a 12-month lease.. $3,395.00 Security Deposit. Application fee $35.00 per adult.

All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9418 E 58th Dr. have any available units?
9418 E 58th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9418 E 58th Dr. have?
Some of 9418 E 58th Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9418 E 58th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9418 E 58th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9418 E 58th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9418 E 58th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9418 E 58th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9418 E 58th Dr. offers parking.
Does 9418 E 58th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9418 E 58th Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9418 E 58th Dr. have a pool?
No, 9418 E 58th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9418 E 58th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9418 E 58th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9418 E 58th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9418 E 58th Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University