9418 E 58th Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Property presented by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Please call or text Kim to schedule a showing 303-548-0886



Like New, Popular, and Modern NextGen Loaded with Upgrades in Highly Desirable Wicker Park at Stapleton! The "main" home is beyond spectacular with big windows streaming in natural light, ample living, dining, and entertaining spaces, a truly gourmet chef's kitchen with slab granite counters, stainless appliance package with gas range and double ovens, an expansive deck, luxurious master suite featuring a luxury en-suite bath with dual slab granite vanity and soaking tub, and walk-in closets in every room. Stapleton is arguably the most sought after master planned community in the country, with 50+ parks, 38+ miles of trails, expansive open space, and top rated schools. Available August 1, 2019



* $3,395.00/month

* 4 bedroom

* 3.5 Bath

* Gas Fireplace

* A/C

* Deck

* 3 Car Garage

* Washer/Dryer

* Pets: Dogs Only. Subject to owner approval. No aggressive breeds. *

* Additional fees apply.



Requirements: Combined monthly income 2.5x rent. Credit score of 620+. Clean rental history. No section 8. $3,395.00/mo with a 12-month lease.. $3,395.00 Security Deposit. Application fee $35.00 per adult.



All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.