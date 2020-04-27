All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5

9360 E Girard Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9360 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Close to DTC 2 bedroom condo on Girard Ave With NEW Windows! * - Welcome to your new home! Your home features an open concept kitchen with matching all-black appliances, Freshly painted walls and laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms! Stay nice and cozy warm this winter with the homes built in fireplace and brand NEW windows. The home features 2 good sized bedrooms and is complimented by 1 1/2 baths!

Call us today! Don't miss out on the chance to call this home!

Additional Leasing info:
*FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS
*NO Section 8
*No Pets
* Water, Sewer, Trash Included
*Must be able to pass credit and background check

(RLNE4360421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 have any available units?
9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
