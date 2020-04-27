9360 E. Girard St. Unit 5

Amenities

fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Close to DTC 2 bedroom condo on Girard Ave With NEW Windows! * - Welcome to your new home! Your home features an open concept kitchen with matching all-black appliances, Freshly painted walls and laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms! Stay nice and cozy warm this winter with the homes built in fireplace and brand NEW windows. The home features 2 good sized bedrooms and is complimented by 1 1/2 baths!



Call us today! Don't miss out on the chance to call this home!



Additional Leasing info:

*FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS

*NO Section 8

*No Pets

* Water, Sewer, Trash Included

*Must be able to pass credit and background check



(RLNE4360421)