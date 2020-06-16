9350 East Girard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upper level condo has everything you are looking for. New paint, newer carpet, newer double panes windows, beautiful wood flooring, large open kitchen with eat in area, large walk-in pantry, newer appliances and a french door to the balcony. Unit conveniently includes a full-size washer/dryer, central air conditioning, large living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace and wood blinds. This unit is situated in a quiet location, away from street traffic and noise. Lots of storage. Nice size bedrooms. Secured parking. Great location! Off Hampden Road. Near 25 and 225. Dayton light rail station is within walking distance and Cherry Creek Reservoir/State Park, shopping and dining are all near by. Available immediately!. Only $1445. No Pets, No smoking, No section 8. We look for a combined income of 3x rent and credit scores above 565. Call/text today to schedule a showing.