Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9350 East Girard Avenue

9350 East Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9350 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upper level condo has everything you are looking for. New paint, newer carpet, newer double panes windows, beautiful wood flooring, large open kitchen with eat in area, large walk-in pantry, newer appliances and a french door to the balcony. Unit conveniently includes a full-size washer/dryer, central air conditioning, large living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace and wood blinds. This unit is situated in a quiet location, away from street traffic and noise. Lots of storage. Nice size bedrooms. Secured parking. Great location! Off Hampden Road. Near 25 and 225. Dayton light rail station is within walking distance and Cherry Creek Reservoir/State Park, shopping and dining are all near by. Available immediately!. Only $1445. No Pets, No smoking, No section 8. We look for a combined income of 3x rent and credit scores above 565. Call/text today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9350 East Girard Avenue have any available units?
9350 East Girard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9350 East Girard Avenue have?
Some of 9350 East Girard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9350 East Girard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9350 East Girard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9350 East Girard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9350 East Girard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9350 East Girard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9350 East Girard Avenue offers parking.
Does 9350 East Girard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9350 East Girard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9350 East Girard Avenue have a pool?
No, 9350 East Girard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9350 East Girard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9350 East Girard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9350 East Girard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9350 East Girard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

