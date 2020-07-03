935 Logan Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly bike storage some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e5753802c ---- Beautiful, Cozy Studio for Rent in Capitol Hill! AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 13TH!! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Available SEPTEMBER 13TH!! First Floor Studio walking distance to Cheeseman Park! Hardwood Floors! Bike Room! Walk to King Supers, Whole Foods, Dazbog Coffee and so much more! -12-Month Lease -$875 Rent -$65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -Studio Apartment, One Bathroom. -400 Square Feet **PROPERTY DETAILS* -Open Layout -Laundry on site -Three floors -Front and back entrance -Located off 9th and Logan Street -Bike room -Wi-Fi throughout building -On street parking (Several lots walking distance to rent from) -Pets Welcome **RATE DETAILS* 12-Month Lease -$875 Rent -$65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400 Security Deposit -$45 Application Fee (per person) -$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) -$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) **UNTIL PROFILE* -Open Floor Plan -Large Window (Opens on both sides) -Hardwood Floors -Laminate Kitchen Floors -Stove AND Oven -Several Cabinets -Large Kitchen Sink -Large Closet -Closet Drawers -Bathroom Storage -Window in Bathroom -Shower and Tub -Large Window Shelf **LEASE DETAILS* -12 Month lease -Dogs and Cats welcome (Details above) -Tenant responsible for all electric -Water, sewer, trash and gas included -NO parking included Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!