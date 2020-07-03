All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM

935 Logan Street

935 North Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

935 North Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bike storage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e5753802c ---- Beautiful, Cozy Studio for Rent in Capitol Hill! AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 13TH!! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Available SEPTEMBER 13TH!! First Floor Studio walking distance to Cheeseman Park! Hardwood Floors! Bike Room! Walk to King Supers, Whole Foods, Dazbog Coffee and so much more! -12-Month Lease -$875 Rent -$65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -Studio Apartment, One Bathroom. -400 Square Feet **PROPERTY DETAILS* -Open Layout -Laundry on site -Three floors -Front and back entrance -Located off 9th and Logan Street -Bike room -Wi-Fi throughout building -On street parking (Several lots walking distance to rent from) -Pets Welcome **RATE DETAILS* 12-Month Lease -$875 Rent -$65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400 Security Deposit -$45 Application Fee (per person) -$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) -$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) **UNTIL PROFILE* -Open Floor Plan -Large Window (Opens on both sides) -Hardwood Floors -Laminate Kitchen Floors -Stove AND Oven -Several Cabinets -Large Kitchen Sink -Large Closet -Closet Drawers -Bathroom Storage -Window in Bathroom -Shower and Tub -Large Window Shelf **LEASE DETAILS* -12 Month lease -Dogs and Cats welcome (Details above) -Tenant responsible for all electric -Water, sewer, trash and gas included -NO parking included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Logan Street have any available units?
935 Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Logan Street have?
Some of 935 Logan Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
935 Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 935 Logan Street offer parking?
No, 935 Logan Street does not offer parking.
Does 935 Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Logan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Logan Street have a pool?
No, 935 Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 935 Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 935 Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

