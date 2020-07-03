Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 930 Julian Street.
930 Julian Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:25 AM
1 of 28
930 Julian Street
930 Julian Street
·
Location
930 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 Julian Street have any available units?
930 Julian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 930 Julian Street have?
Some of 930 Julian Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 930 Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
930 Julian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Julian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Julian Street is pet friendly.
Does 930 Julian Street offer parking?
No, 930 Julian Street does not offer parking.
Does 930 Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Julian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Julian Street have a pool?
No, 930 Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 930 Julian Street have accessible units?
No, 930 Julian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Julian Street has units with dishwashers.
