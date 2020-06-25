Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
929 N Marion
Last updated November 6 2019 at 9:37 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
929 N Marion
929 Marion Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
929 Marion Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming cap hill apartment 2 blocks from cheesman!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 929 N Marion have any available units?
929 N Marion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 929 N Marion currently offering any rent specials?
929 N Marion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 N Marion pet-friendly?
No, 929 N Marion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 929 N Marion offer parking?
No, 929 N Marion does not offer parking.
Does 929 N Marion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 N Marion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 N Marion have a pool?
No, 929 N Marion does not have a pool.
Does 929 N Marion have accessible units?
No, 929 N Marion does not have accessible units.
Does 929 N Marion have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 N Marion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 N Marion have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 N Marion does not have units with air conditioning.
