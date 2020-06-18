All apartments in Denver
920 South Bryant Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

920 South Bryant Street

920 South Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 South Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80219
Athmar Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property will be move-in ready as of June 14th!

Want to secure this property now? We may have the lease start date be future-dated up to 2 weeks after deposit is received

The home features hardwood floors as well as a nice kitchen with a dishwasher. Plenty of space in the kitchen with an eating area. The laundry room is conveniently located off of the kitchen. The home offers a huge back yard plenty of space to run and play and those summer BBQs!

This home is located walking distance from many shopping areas along with Huston Park.

- Hardwood floors
- Huge back yard

Pets - No
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Not noted
Fireplace - Not noted
Parking - Not noted
Basement - None
School District - Denver

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

