Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

920 N Fillmore St

920 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Charming Brick bungalow in Congress park , - Property Id: 156570

Beautiful Brick bungalow in Historic Denver residential neighborhood, hard wood floors, remodeled kitchen, formal dining room with gas fireplace in living room , quiet front porch and well landscaped patio with raised gardens, auto sprinklers,one car garage with parking on property and also street. owner pays water and trash. available , November 720-233-7373 Richard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156570
Property Id 156570

(RLNE5372252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 N Fillmore St have any available units?
920 N Fillmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 N Fillmore St have?
Some of 920 N Fillmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 N Fillmore St currently offering any rent specials?
920 N Fillmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 N Fillmore St pet-friendly?
No, 920 N Fillmore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 920 N Fillmore St offer parking?
Yes, 920 N Fillmore St offers parking.
Does 920 N Fillmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 N Fillmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 N Fillmore St have a pool?
No, 920 N Fillmore St does not have a pool.
Does 920 N Fillmore St have accessible units?
No, 920 N Fillmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 920 N Fillmore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 N Fillmore St has units with dishwashers.
