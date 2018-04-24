920 N Fillmore St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Charming Brick bungalow in Congress park , - Property Id: 156570



Beautiful Brick bungalow in Historic Denver residential neighborhood, hard wood floors, remodeled kitchen, formal dining room with gas fireplace in living room , quiet front porch and well landscaped patio with raised gardens, auto sprinklers,one car garage with parking on property and also street. owner pays water and trash. available , November 720-233-7373 Richard

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156570

Property Id 156570



(RLNE5372252)