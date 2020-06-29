All apartments in Denver
Location

9194 East Jefferson Place, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated pictures coming soon.. Gorgeous 5 bed, 3 bath home on a corner lot just minutes away from DTC! 2.5 car garage. Huge kitchen with plenty of extra eating space, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, and moveable kitchen island - great for entertaining. Main floor family room & living room. Light and bright upstairs loft! Spacious master bedroom complete with 5 piece master bath & huge walk in closet. Finished basement with cozy movie room. Large storage room. New paint and carpet. Oversized 2 car garage with extra shelving. Close to light rail, shopping & restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9194 E Jefferson Pl have any available units?
9194 E Jefferson Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9194 E Jefferson Pl have?
Some of 9194 E Jefferson Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9194 E Jefferson Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9194 E Jefferson Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9194 E Jefferson Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9194 E Jefferson Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9194 E Jefferson Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9194 E Jefferson Pl offers parking.
Does 9194 E Jefferson Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9194 E Jefferson Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9194 E Jefferson Pl have a pool?
No, 9194 E Jefferson Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9194 E Jefferson Pl have accessible units?
No, 9194 E Jefferson Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9194 E Jefferson Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9194 E Jefferson Pl has units with dishwashers.
