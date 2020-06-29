9194 E Jefferson Pl

Amenities

Updated pictures coming soon.. Gorgeous 5 bed, 3 bath home on a corner lot just minutes away from DTC! 2.5 car garage. Huge kitchen with plenty of extra eating space, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, and moveable kitchen island - great for entertaining. Main floor family room & living room. Light and bright upstairs loft! Spacious master bedroom complete with 5 piece master bath & huge walk in closet. Finished basement with cozy movie room. Large storage room. New paint and carpet. Oversized 2 car garage with extra shelving. Close to light rail, shopping & restaurants!