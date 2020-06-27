All apartments in Denver
916 E. 1st Avenue

916 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

916 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
online portal
tennis court
$250 off December and January rent!!

Subleasing my spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom available for rent December 1st (earlier if needed). No deposit required! Must fill out an application with $250 administration fee - I will reimburse fee upon move in! This updated apartment has brand new appliances such as washer, dryer, dishwasher, oven and microwave! Large patio with large outdoor storage. Gas fireplace great for the winter! Bathroom has a large tub, great for a relaxing bath! Please contact via email and set up an appointment to see the apartment!

Other amenities include:
Outdoor Pool
Covered Outdoor Hot Tub
Sundeck
Newly Renovated Clubhouse with Community Kitchen
24-Hour Package Lockers
24-Hour Fitness Center
Courtyard
Business Center
Basketball Courts
BBQ Area
Complimentary WiFi in Community Areas
Playground
Tennis Court
Pet-Friendly
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
24-Hour Online Maintenance Request Submittals
24-Hour Courtesy Patrol
24-Hour Online Payments Available
Bike and Walking Paths
Short Term Leases Available
Easy Access to Freeways and Public Transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 E. 1st Avenue have any available units?
916 E. 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 E. 1st Avenue have?
Some of 916 E. 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 E. 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
916 E. 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 E. 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 916 E. 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 916 E. 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 916 E. 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 916 E. 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 E. 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 E. 1st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 916 E. 1st Avenue has a pool.
Does 916 E. 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 916 E. 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 916 E. 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 E. 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.

