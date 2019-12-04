All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:16 PM

910 Bannock St U1

910 Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80204
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
Elegant 1 Bedroom Near Speer - Property Id: 135756

Look no further for the highest quality amenities!

Quartz Countertops, Pullout Trash Drawer, Carpet in Bedrooms, Smart Home Technology, Nest Thermostats,Occupancy Sensors in Bathrooms, Countertops Push Button Disposal, Kitchenaid Gas Cooktops, Jenn-Air Gas Cooktops, Kitchen and Bath Fixtures by Delta, Whirlpool Energy Star Appliances, French Door Refrigerator with Exterior Water Filler, Matte Black Fixtures Closing Cabinet Hinges, USB Electric Outlets, Wireless Ceiling Fan Controls, Floor-To-Ceiling-Windows, Shower Niches for Convenient Storage, Frameless Shower Enclosures.

24/7 Concierge Services, Fitness and Wellness Studio, Pool Terrace Overlooking Panoramic Mountain Views, Private Pool Cabanas, Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grills, TVs, Dining Area and Fire Pits, Barq Parq W Indoor & Outdoor Space, Co-Working Space, Sky Lounge, Bike and Ski Locker Storage, Bike Repair Room, Complimentary Bike Rental, Guest Suite Available, On-site retail collection.

*pricing subject to changes*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135756p
Property Id 135756

(RLNE5013273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Bannock St U1 have any available units?
910 Bannock St U1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Bannock St U1 have?
Some of 910 Bannock St U1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Bannock St U1 currently offering any rent specials?
910 Bannock St U1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Bannock St U1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 Bannock St U1 is pet friendly.
Does 910 Bannock St U1 offer parking?
No, 910 Bannock St U1 does not offer parking.
Does 910 Bannock St U1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Bannock St U1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Bannock St U1 have a pool?
Yes, 910 Bannock St U1 has a pool.
Does 910 Bannock St U1 have accessible units?
No, 910 Bannock St U1 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Bannock St U1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Bannock St U1 has units with dishwashers.
