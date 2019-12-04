910 Bannock St U1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite hot tub pet friendly

Elegant 1 Bedroom Near Speer - Property Id: 135756



Look no further for the highest quality amenities!



Quartz Countertops, Pullout Trash Drawer, Carpet in Bedrooms, Smart Home Technology, Nest Thermostats,Occupancy Sensors in Bathrooms, Countertops Push Button Disposal, Kitchenaid Gas Cooktops, Jenn-Air Gas Cooktops, Kitchen and Bath Fixtures by Delta, Whirlpool Energy Star Appliances, French Door Refrigerator with Exterior Water Filler, Matte Black Fixtures Closing Cabinet Hinges, USB Electric Outlets, Wireless Ceiling Fan Controls, Floor-To-Ceiling-Windows, Shower Niches for Convenient Storage, Frameless Shower Enclosures.



24/7 Concierge Services, Fitness and Wellness Studio, Pool Terrace Overlooking Panoramic Mountain Views, Private Pool Cabanas, Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grills, TVs, Dining Area and Fire Pits, Barq Parq W Indoor & Outdoor Space, Co-Working Space, Sky Lounge, Bike and Ski Locker Storage, Bike Repair Room, Complimentary Bike Rental, Guest Suite Available, On-site retail collection.



