Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9087 E Nassau Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

9087 E Nassau Ave

9087 East Nassau Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9087 East Nassau Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
volleyball court
Available 06/25/20 Modern clean townhome - lightrail, pool, clubhouse - Property Id: 275155

Great location. Totally modern air-conditioned home - granite countertops throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances -- double oven, free-standing range hood, flat-top stove, disposal, washer & dryer! Hickory laminate flooring and tile throughout. Clean! Double-pane windows. Ceiling fans in ea of 3 bedrooms. Large locking storage shed w. electric. Many closets. Cable and Dish-satellite ready. Enclosed patio with a small garden -- patio door locks for total privacy. Two covered parking spots. Just a few steps to clubhouse fitness room, pool table room (3 tables & shuffleboard table), large pool, community garden, playgrounds, horseshoe, basketball and volleyball courts. STEAM Elementary school 1/2 mi.

Fantastic location! Right near I-225 -- close to the Denver Tech Center. Walk to Dayton Light Rail Station. Shopping and Cherry Creek State Park very close! Great access to downtown and airport!

Video tour available.

ABSOLUTELY NO REALTORS OR PROP MGMT PLEASE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275155
Property Id 275155

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9087 E Nassau Ave have any available units?
9087 E Nassau Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9087 E Nassau Ave have?
Some of 9087 E Nassau Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9087 E Nassau Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9087 E Nassau Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9087 E Nassau Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9087 E Nassau Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9087 E Nassau Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9087 E Nassau Ave offers parking.
Does 9087 E Nassau Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9087 E Nassau Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9087 E Nassau Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9087 E Nassau Ave has a pool.
Does 9087 E Nassau Ave have accessible units?
No, 9087 E Nassau Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9087 E Nassau Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9087 E Nassau Ave has units with dishwashers.

