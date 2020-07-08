9087 E Nassau Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse community garden gym parking playground pool pool table shuffle board volleyball court

Available 06/25/20 Modern clean townhome - lightrail, pool, clubhouse - Property Id: 275155



Great location. Totally modern air-conditioned home - granite countertops throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances -- double oven, free-standing range hood, flat-top stove, disposal, washer & dryer! Hickory laminate flooring and tile throughout. Clean! Double-pane windows. Ceiling fans in ea of 3 bedrooms. Large locking storage shed w. electric. Many closets. Cable and Dish-satellite ready. Enclosed patio with a small garden -- patio door locks for total privacy. Two covered parking spots. Just a few steps to clubhouse fitness room, pool table room (3 tables & shuffleboard table), large pool, community garden, playgrounds, horseshoe, basketball and volleyball courts. STEAM Elementary school 1/2 mi.



Fantastic location! Right near I-225 -- close to the Denver Tech Center. Walk to Dayton Light Rail Station. Shopping and Cherry Creek State Park very close! Great access to downtown and airport!



Video tour available.



Property Id 275155



No Pets Allowed



