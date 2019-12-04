All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

9087 E. 50th Avenue

9087 East 50th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9087 East 50th Avenue, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9087 E. 50th Avenue Available 09/19/19 Like New! Gorgeous 2Bedroom/2.5Bathroom Townhome in Stapleton Available September!! - Pristine and contemporary 2bedroom/2.5bathroom townhome with 3 levels of living space in Stapleton!

The first level has access to the patio, the laundry room with washer/dryer included, a coat closet, and the 2-car garage. Up the stairs to the second level is an amazing open floor plan with the kitchen to the right and living room on the left. This high-end kitchen includes a gas range, stainless appliances, sleek cabinetry, quartz counter-tops and lots of windows providing great natural light! Engineered flooring throughout this level, and access to the balcony as well. Up a few steps is a spacious 1/2 bath, and then a longer staircase takes you to the third level where both bedrooms and full bathrooms can be found. The master includes an awesome walk-in closet! Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and mountain views from the guest bedroom!

Enjoy living just steps from local restaurants, pools and parks, and just blocks from The Shops at Northfield Stapleton. Conveniently located just blocks from the Central Park light rail station making commuting to Denver and DIA a breeze! Easy access to I70 and I270/36.

This home comes with central a/c, a Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell. Up to 2 adult pets allowed with an additional refundable deposit. Low maintenance townhome with water, sewer and trash included, as well as snow removal and landscaping! Small fee for annual pass to Stapleton pools.

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/3203bdd4-0993-4d9e-8fba-e3e9373f6d52

(RLNE5098664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9087 E. 50th Avenue have any available units?
9087 E. 50th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9087 E. 50th Avenue have?
Some of 9087 E. 50th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9087 E. 50th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9087 E. 50th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9087 E. 50th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9087 E. 50th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9087 E. 50th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9087 E. 50th Avenue offers parking.
Does 9087 E. 50th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9087 E. 50th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9087 E. 50th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9087 E. 50th Avenue has a pool.
Does 9087 E. 50th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9087 E. 50th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9087 E. 50th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9087 E. 50th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
