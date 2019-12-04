Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9087 E. 50th Avenue Available 09/19/19 Like New! Gorgeous 2Bedroom/2.5Bathroom Townhome in Stapleton Available September!! - Pristine and contemporary 2bedroom/2.5bathroom townhome with 3 levels of living space in Stapleton!



The first level has access to the patio, the laundry room with washer/dryer included, a coat closet, and the 2-car garage. Up the stairs to the second level is an amazing open floor plan with the kitchen to the right and living room on the left. This high-end kitchen includes a gas range, stainless appliances, sleek cabinetry, quartz counter-tops and lots of windows providing great natural light! Engineered flooring throughout this level, and access to the balcony as well. Up a few steps is a spacious 1/2 bath, and then a longer staircase takes you to the third level where both bedrooms and full bathrooms can be found. The master includes an awesome walk-in closet! Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and mountain views from the guest bedroom!



Enjoy living just steps from local restaurants, pools and parks, and just blocks from The Shops at Northfield Stapleton. Conveniently located just blocks from the Central Park light rail station making commuting to Denver and DIA a breeze! Easy access to I70 and I270/36.



This home comes with central a/c, a Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell. Up to 2 adult pets allowed with an additional refundable deposit. Low maintenance townhome with water, sewer and trash included, as well as snow removal and landscaping! Small fee for annual pass to Stapleton pools.



