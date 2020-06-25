All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

9051 E. Oxford Dr

9051 East Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9051 East Oxford Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
**Remodeled Cherry Creek town home on Oxford!!** - Beautiful and REMODELED 4 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms town home in Cherry Creek town homes for rent. This home is ready to be your new abode and features an open concept kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. It has a large living room with separate dinning area and plenty of storage. Spread out in the homes large master bedroom with tastefully updated en-suite bathroom and large closet. You'll find 3 more bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms, your own laundry room and a fenced in patio, perfect for your summer entertaining! We're not done yet, you'll also have access to the outdoor community pool, fitness center and playground!
BONUS: You're only a short walk to the light rail station (Dayton station)

CALL TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME!!

HOA Features:
*Snow Shoveling
*Community Park & Pool
*Community Club House

**CALL US TODAY AND SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING**

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 month lease
*No Pets
*Section 8 Welcome
*Resident pays Gas and Electric

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4844570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9051 E. Oxford Dr have any available units?
9051 E. Oxford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9051 E. Oxford Dr have?
Some of 9051 E. Oxford Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9051 E. Oxford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9051 E. Oxford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9051 E. Oxford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9051 E. Oxford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9051 E. Oxford Dr offer parking?
No, 9051 E. Oxford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9051 E. Oxford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9051 E. Oxford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9051 E. Oxford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9051 E. Oxford Dr has a pool.
Does 9051 E. Oxford Dr have accessible units?
No, 9051 E. Oxford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9051 E. Oxford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9051 E. Oxford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
