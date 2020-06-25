9051 E. Oxford Dr

Amenities

**Remodeled Cherry Creek town home on Oxford!!** - Beautiful and REMODELED 4 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms town home in Cherry Creek town homes for rent. This home is ready to be your new abode and features an open concept kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. It has a large living room with separate dinning area and plenty of storage. Spread out in the homes large master bedroom with tastefully updated en-suite bathroom and large closet. You'll find 3 more bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms, your own laundry room and a fenced in patio, perfect for your summer entertaining! We're not done yet, you'll also have access to the outdoor community pool, fitness center and playground!

BONUS: You're only a short walk to the light rail station (Dayton station)



HOA Features:

*Snow Shoveling

*Community Park & Pool

*Community Club House



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 month lease

*No Pets

*Section 8 Welcome

*Resident pays Gas and Electric



(RLNE4844570)