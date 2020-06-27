901 Sherman St Prelude

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Studio Apartment Near Baker & Cap Hill



Archer Tower features a penthouse entertainment lounge with fireplace, billiards, flatscreen TV, free WiFi connecting to a newly decorated rooftop patio with BBQ grill. Our residents work out in our state of the art fitness center or take an array of fitness classes. You will love the breathtaking mountain and cityscape views in the the heart of downtown Denver only a short walk to the best shopping, dining, colleges, and nightlife. Whether your destination is the flourishing Denver Tech Center, downtown Denver, Colorado Springs, or exploring nearby mountains, you will be living in the ideal location at Archer Tower. Archer Tower offers residents newly renovated energy efficient apartments with large walk-in or wall-to-wall closets, wood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens featuring black appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and gas range stoves. Our pet-friendly community has studios, one, and two bedroom suites.

