SPECTACULAR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN CENTRAL CAP HILL! Contact Us RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com Available SEPTEMBER 13TH!! -Stainless Steel Appliances -Updated Kitchen -Air Conditioning -Tons of Kitchen Cabinetry -Plank Flooring -Short Walk to 4 Major Grocery Stores 900 Washington Street #203 12-Month Lease $1225 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. cats only, please.) Reserved Parking Available: $75 per month OR free street parking QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Available 09.13.19