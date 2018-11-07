All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

90 W 10th Ave

90 West 10th Avenue · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 West 10th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 90 W 10th Ave Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,735

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxurious 3BD, 3.5BA Golden Triangle Townhouse with 2-Car Garage and Top Notch Views - Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com or contact chris@keyrenterdenver.com for more information.

Located in the center of it all. Right between Lincoln Park and Capitol Hill, this is where you want to live. From the business-casuals to the artists, you’ll find your place on this stunning townhouse. It’s the contemporary architecture amongst the historic charm that makes this one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the mile-high city. From the food to the art to the music, everything you want is just a block away!

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*Pricing reflects the TH model and includes the current, 2-months free move-in promo rolled into the monthly price. The move-in promo price only applies with a 12 month or longer lease. There are multiple units available. Price varies depending on availability, floor, square footage, and view. The listed apartment above may not be available when a Lead schedules a tour. Please ask the rental agent for more information and updates to the pricing.

*No smoking.
*Renter's insurance is required.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*Maximum of two indoor pets (breed restrictions apply)
*Leasing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

*Please contact chris@keyrenterdenver.com for more information or to schedule a tour.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5796693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 W 10th Ave have any available units?
90 W 10th Ave has a unit available for $4,735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 W 10th Ave have?
Some of 90 W 10th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 W 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
90 W 10th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 W 10th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 W 10th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 90 W 10th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 90 W 10th Ave does offer parking.
Does 90 W 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 W 10th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 W 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 90 W 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 90 W 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 90 W 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 90 W 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 W 10th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
