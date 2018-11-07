90 W 10th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Luxurious 3BD, 3.5BA Golden Triangle Townhouse with 2-Car Garage and Top Notch Views - Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com or contact chris@keyrenterdenver.com for more information.



Located in the center of it all. Right between Lincoln Park and Capitol Hill, this is where you want to live. From the business-casuals to the artists, you’ll find your place on this stunning townhouse. It’s the contemporary architecture amongst the historic charm that makes this one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the mile-high city. From the food to the art to the music, everything you want is just a block away!



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*Pricing reflects the TH model and includes the current, 2-months free move-in promo rolled into the monthly price. The move-in promo price only applies with a 12 month or longer lease. There are multiple units available. Price varies depending on availability, floor, square footage, and view. The listed apartment above may not be available when a Lead schedules a tour. Please ask the rental agent for more information and updates to the pricing.



*No smoking.

*Renter's insurance is required.

*Tenant is responsible for utilities.

*Maximum of two indoor pets (breed restrictions apply)

*Leasing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



*Please contact chris@keyrenterdenver.com for more information or to schedule a tour.



(RLNE5796693)