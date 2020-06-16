891 14th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Furnished executive rental 19th floor Highrise Downtown Denver great views of Mountains Pikes Peak/City views/Convention Center!

Downtown PARKING SPACE INCLUDED!

Granite counters, gourmet kitchen, full size washer/dryer, king size bed.

High Speed Internet Direct TV cable



Incredible amenities:



Year round heated pool/hot tub.

24 hour concierge set up for food delivery, dry cleaning, packages, mail, community website etc.

State of the art workout facility, pool table.

Computer setups

Lounge community areas with large screen TVs for sporting events etc.

Private large screen movie/video theater room - can be reserved for private party.

Community room setup for kegs and mini bar.

Overnight rental for guests based on availability.

Garden.

Outdoor grills, cabanas etc.

Connect by Hertz short/long term rental office in building - rent a car for a minimum of 4 hours.

Walk to Denver Convention Center, RTD light rail station, theaters and museums, 16th street mall.



$2200 30 day minimum, includes covered parking space - Available now - ask about the 6 month or longer lease DISCOUNTS. Utilities $175/mo.



If you work in Downtown Denver ------ LIVE HERE PARK HERE AND WALK TO WORK!