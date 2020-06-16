All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

891 14th St

891 14th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

891 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Furnished executive rental 19th floor Highrise Downtown Denver great views of Mountains Pikes Peak/City views/Convention Center!
Downtown PARKING SPACE INCLUDED!
Granite counters, gourmet kitchen, full size washer/dryer, king size bed.
High Speed Internet Direct TV cable

Incredible amenities:

Year round heated pool/hot tub.
24 hour concierge set up for food delivery, dry cleaning, packages, mail, community website etc.
State of the art workout facility, pool table.
Computer setups
Lounge community areas with large screen TVs for sporting events etc.
Private large screen movie/video theater room - can be reserved for private party.
Community room setup for kegs and mini bar.
Overnight rental for guests based on availability.
Garden.
Outdoor grills, cabanas etc.
Connect by Hertz short/long term rental office in building - rent a car for a minimum of 4 hours.
Walk to Denver Convention Center, RTD light rail station, theaters and museums, 16th street mall.

$2200 30 day minimum, includes covered parking space - Available now - ask about the 6 month or longer lease DISCOUNTS. Utilities $175/mo.

If you work in Downtown Denver ------ LIVE HERE PARK HERE AND WALK TO WORK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 14th St have any available units?
891 14th St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 891 14th St have?
Some of 891 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
891 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 14th St pet-friendly?
No, 891 14th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 891 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 891 14th St does offer parking.
Does 891 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 891 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 14th St have a pool?
Yes, 891 14th St has a pool.
Does 891 14th St have accessible units?
No, 891 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 891 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 891 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
